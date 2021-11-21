Offshore LNG filling station opens for operation in Macun port of Hainan

Xinhua) 13:13, November 21, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2021 shows a berthed ship being filled with liquefied natural gas (LNG) at an LNG filling station in Macun port of Chengmai County, south China's Hainan Province. The offshore LNG filling station, built and operated by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Gas &Power Group, opened for operation on Saturday in Macun port of Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

