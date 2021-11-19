Hainan launches cross-border trade platform for medical appliances IP

November 19, 2021

(ECNS) -- The International Medical Appliances Intellectual Property Cross-Border Trade Platform was put into use in Hainan Free Trade Port on Tuesday, realizing functions for listing, displaying, circulating, trading, investing and financing of intellectual property rights for advanced international medical appliances.

A container port in Hainan Province. (Photo provided by COSCO Shipping)

The platform will promote the transition of international medical appliance businesses from offline to online, according to Boao Lecheng Pilot Zone of International Medical Tourism and IP International Exchange of Hainan, who signed a cooperation agreement Tuesday.

“The platform can offer premium resources from China and abroad,” says Sheng Yang, president of IP International Exchange of Hainan, “while it can also protect intellectual property, secure trades, and provide convenience for capital settlement.”

The island province, a free trade port, plans to lock in three sectors, including duty-free shopping, international medical care and international education, in its drive to become a global tourism and consumption destination.

