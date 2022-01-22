India reports 337,704 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 38,903,731

Xinhua) 13:42, January 22, 2022

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,903,731 on Saturday, as 337,704 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

This is the third consecutive day when over 300,000 daily cases were registered in more than eight months.

Besides, 488 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 488,884.

There are still 2,113,365 active COVID-19 cases in the country. A total of 36,301,482 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 242,676 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 10,050 with an increase of 3.69 percent since Friday. Most of the Omicron cases have been reported from the states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Delhi.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)