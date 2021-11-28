In pics: baby leopard in park in Bhopal, India

Xinhua) 09:24, November 28, 2021

A six-month-old leopard is seen at a care center in Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Nov. 27, 2021. This feline cub had been left behind by its mother in a jungle before villagers found it and sent it to the Van Vihar National Park. (Str/Xinhua)

