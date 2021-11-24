India reports 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 34,535,763

Xinhua) 14:54, November 24, 2021

NEW DELHI, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,535,763 on Wednesday, as 9,283 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 437 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 466,584.

There are still 111,481 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 2,103 during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is the lowest in 537 days, said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,957,698 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 10,949 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

