3 people killed in courtroom shootout in Indian capital

Xinhua) 10:53, September 25, 2021

NEW DELHI, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Three people including a gangster were killed Friday in a shootout inside a courtroom in the Indian capital city Delhi, police said.

The shootout took place at Rohini court complex in north Delhi.

According to the police, two men dressed as lawyers fired upon gangster Jitender Gogi inside a courtroom, killing him on the spot. However, the attackers were immediately shot dead by security personnel on duty.

The police said the attack on the Gogi was a result of a gang war.

Gogi involved in several criminal cases and jailed at Tihar was being produced in court when members of the rival gang attacked him.

"Two people from rival gang opened fire at Jitender Gogi inside the court. The police present there retaliated swiftly and killed those two assailants," a senior police officer said. "Total three dead, including Gogi."

The firing incident triggered panic inside the court complex.

On the footage aired on television news channels, gunshots can be heard and the policemen and lawyers were seen walking in panic.

Reports said the Rohini court complex is a highly secured area and visitors are thoroughly checked before entering the premises. However, the firing incident marks a huge security lapse inside the complex.

