Home>>
Artisan paints idol of Hindu god Krishna in Amritsar district, India
(Xinhua) 09:43, August 27, 2021
An artisan paints an idol of the Hindu god Krishna at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival Janmashtami in Amritsar district of India's northern state Punjab, Aug. 26, 2021. "Janmashtami" is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu god Krishna. (Str/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.