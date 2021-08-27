Artisan paints idol of Hindu god Krishna in Amritsar district, India

Xinhua) 09:43, August 27, 2021

An artisan paints an idol of the Hindu god Krishna at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival Janmashtami in Amritsar district of India's northern state Punjab, Aug. 26, 2021. "Janmashtami" is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu god Krishna. (Str/Xinhua)

