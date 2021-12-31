Home>>
In pics: red-spot jezebel butterflies in India
(Xinhua) 08:48, December 31, 2021
Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2021 shows red-spot jezebel butterflies on a branch in Nagaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam. (Str/Xinhua)
Photos
