India sees surge of 159,632 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 35,528,004

Xinhua) 14:10, January 09, 2022

NEW DELHI, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,528,004 on Sunday as a steep rise of 159,632 new daily cases were registered, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

This is the third consecutive day when more than 100,000 daily cases were registered in the country.

Besides, 327 pandemic-related deaths since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 483,790.

On Saturday 141,986 new cases were registered, on Friday 117,100 new cases were reported, on Thursday 90,928 new cases and on Wednesday 58,097 new cases were registered.

There are still 590,611 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 118,442 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the 12th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

The number of active cases in the country has breached the 100,000-mark after several months.

A total of 34,453,603 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 40,863 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 3,623, out of which Maharashtra and Delhi have reported 1,009 and 513 cases, respectively. Till now 1,409 patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the federal Health Ministry's data.

