Farmers across Guizhou busy with spring agricultural production
A farmer works in the field in Shangpilin Village of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2022. Saturday marks the day of Yushui, or Rain Water, the second of the solar terms. As Yushui arrives, the temperature will rise and rain will become frequent. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Farmers carry vegetables in the field in Shangpilin Village of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2022. Saturday marks the day of Yushui, or Rain Water, the second of the solar terms. As Yushui arrives, the temperature will rise and rain will become frequent. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Farmers work in the field in Shangpilin Village of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2022. Saturday marks the day of Yushui, or Rain Water, the second of the solar terms. As Yushui arrives, the temperature will rise and rain will become frequent. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2022 shows farmers working in the field in Yuqing County of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Saturday marks the day of Yushui, or Rain Water, the second of the solar terms. As Yushui arrives, the temperature will rise and rain will become frequent. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Photo by He Chunyu/Xinhua)
Farmers work in the field in Hexin Village of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2022. Saturday marks the day of Yushui, or Rain Water, the second of the solar terms. As Yushui arrives, the temperature will rise and rain will become frequent. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)
A farmer sows chili seeds in Yangchanghe Village of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2022. Saturday marks the day of Yushui, or Rain Water, the second of the solar terms. As Yushui arrives, the temperature will rise and rain will become frequent. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Photo by Cai Xingwen/Xinhua)
Farmers reap broccoli at an agricultural base in Wuliqiao Village of Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2022. Saturday marks the day of Yushui, or Rain Water, the second of the solar terms. As Yushui arrives, the temperature will rise and rain will become frequent. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Photo by Liu Dejun/Xinhua)
Farmers work in the field at an agricultural base in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2022. Saturday marks the day of Yushui, or Rain Water, the second of the solar terms. As Yushui arrives, the temperature will rise and rain will become frequent. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
