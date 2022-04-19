Abandoned chimney transformed into giant thermometer in Chongqing

08:14, April 19, 2022

An abandoned chimney is transformed to a giant thermometer in Ciqikou ancient town, Chongqing, April 18, 2022. The giant thermometer is up to 30 meters high with LED lights installed on the surface and can reflect the real-time temperature. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

