China activates level-III emergency response for flooding

Xinhua) 08:40, June 14, 2022

Photo taken on June 13, 2022 shows water gushing out from a gate of the Shuikou Hydropower Station in southeast China's Fujian Province. China's Ministry of Water Resources initiated a level-IV emergency response for flood control on June 12 as heavy rain is expected to sweep the country's southern areas in the coming days. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources said Monday that a level-III emergency response for flood control has been initiated as floods hit south China's Pearl River basin.

Heavy rain will likely sweep the Pearl River basin from Monday to Wednesday, with the water levels of its main rivers, including the Xijiang, Beijiang and Hanjiang rivers, estimated to rise.

The ministry has sent working groups to Guangxi and Guangdong to guide flood control work.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)