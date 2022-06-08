Heavy rains, floods affect over 800,000 in China's Jiangxi

Xinhua) 08:50, June 08, 2022

NANCHANG, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Over 800,000 residents in east China's Jiangxi Province have been affected by torrential rains and rain-induced floods as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to local authorities.

The latest round of rainfall since May 28 has wreaked havoc in 80 counties of the province, damaging 76,300 hectares of cropland and causing direct economic losses of 1.16 billion yuan (about 174 million U.S. dollars), according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

A total of around 32,000 people were evacuated during the period, according to the provincial department of emergency management.

The province lifted its level IV flood-control emergency response at 10 a.m. Tuesday, as the heavy rainfall has basically ended.

However, the local meteorological department has forecast possible rainstorms or short-term downpours in southern parts of the province, with these areas facing risks of rain-triggered geological disasters.

Authorities have called for close monitoring of weather changes and efficient flood control and drought relief efforts.

