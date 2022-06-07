Flooded road makes a splash in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 17:01, June 07, 2022

A car runs on the submerged Dahuchi section of Yongwu Road in Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

Continuous rain in Jiangxi has led to a rise of water level of the Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake. The 5.05-kilometer-long Dahuchi water highway was submerged in water.

Cars drive on the Dahuchi section of Yongwu Road submerged in rising water of the Poyang Lake due to heavy rainfall in Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

