Chinese state councilor stresses importance of flood control
(Xinhua) 10:42, June 03, 2022
NANJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong has called for solid flood control efforts as the country enters its main flood season.
Wang, who heads the country's flood control and drought relief headquarters, made the remarks during an inspection trip to provinces of Anhui and Jiangsu.
From Wednesday to Thursday, Wang visited several places and learned about local flood control preparations.
He said that meteorological forecasting and emergency response mechanisms should be strengthened, flood prevention facilities should be examined, and relocation plans should be improved to protect the safety of people's lives and property to the greatest extent.
