Chinese premier stresses flood control, drought relief

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for efforts to step up flood control and drought relief work, as part of efforts to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in an instruction to a video conference on flood control and drought relief held Thursday.

Flood control and drought relief work is closely related to the overall situation of economic and social development, as well as security and stability, especially under the complex and severe domestic and external conditions of this year, said Li.

All localities and departments should give priority to disaster prevention and combine disaster prevention, disaster response and disaster relief, he said.

Efforts should be made to optimize disaster prevention and control plans, strengthen risk monitoring and early warning, and ensure that emergency materials are sufficient and in place, said the premier.

He stressed that, when necessary, people should be transferred to avoid danger, in dealing with natural disasters such as urban flooding, mountain flooding and typhoons.

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong, also head of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, attended the conference.

