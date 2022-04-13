Chinese premier stresses need to stabilize macroeconomy, ensure people's livelihoods

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a water conservancy project construction site during an inspection tour of east China's Jiangxi Province, April 11, 2022. Li made an inspection tour of Jiangxi Province on Monday and Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

NANCHANG, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for the accelerated implementation of established policies and measures, the stabilization of China's macroeconomy, the maintenance of the country's economy within an appropriate range, and work to ensure people's livelihoods.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the PoliticalBureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour of east China's Jiangxi Province on Monday and Tuesday.

Inspecting a water conservancy project construction site, Li learned about the household water supply, irrigation and water transport functions it will have after its completion.

The issuance and usage of special local government bonds should be accelerated, Li said, also calling for increased credit support and accelerated project approval in a bid to expand effective investment and create more jobs, especially for migrant workers.

At an entrepreneurship park for cross-border e-commerce in Nanchang, capital of Jiangxi Province, Li urged the introduction of financial support measures to relieve cash strains faced by enterprises.

Reform should be deepened to invigorate market vitality and social creativity, and efforts should be made to promote mass entrepreneurship and innovation, and spawn new business models, he said.

While visiting a rice farm, Li said that efforts should be stepped up to ensure the abundant provision and stable prices of agricultural supplies.

At a company that produces new energy vehicles, Li called for efforts to accelerate tax rebates and ensure smooth domestic and international logistics to stabilize industrial and supply chains.

Acknowledging Jiangxi's social and economic development achievements, Li urged the province to better coordinate COVID-19 control and economic development.

