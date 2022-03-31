Chinese premier congratulates Costa on reelection as Portuguese PM

Xinhua) 11:28, March 31, 2022

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday congratulated Antonio Costa on his reelection as the Portuguese prime minister.

In a congratulatory message, Li said that thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, China-Portugal practical cooperation in various fields has scored new achievements over the past years, writing a new chapter in their traditional friendship.

At present, the COVID-19 pandemic is proving a protracted and resurging one, with global challenges compounding one another, he said.

As trusted partners and responsible members of the international community, China and Portugal should consolidate mutual trust, expand cooperation, promote the development of China-Portugal relations and China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to contribute to the common well-being of the two nations and the rest of the world, said the Chinese premier.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)