Chinese premier stresses forest fire prevention efforts

Xinhua) 09:01, March 18, 2022

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed efforts to resolutely prevent major forest and grassland fires during the fire-prone season by facilitating the source control of fires and improving firefighting capacity.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in an instruction on the country's fire prevention and control work.

Authorities at all levels should consolidate their responsibilities, enhance early warning and emergency response capabilities, prevent major forest and grassland fires, and minimize losses caused by fires, Li said.

Attending a national teleconference on forest and grassland fire prevention and control on Thursday, State Councilor Wang Yong called for efforts to better coordinate development and safety and spare no efforts to prevent major fires.

Wang, also head of the national headquarters of forest and grassland fire prevention and control, stressed strengthening fire prevention and enhancing firefighter training to ensure the safety of the nation's environment and people's lives and property.

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong, also head of the national headquarters of forest and grassland fire prevention and control, attends a national teleconference on forest and grassland fire prevention and control in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

