China-EU leaders' meeting to be held via video link
(Xinhua) 16:19, March 30, 2022
BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- As agreed by China and the European Union (EU), Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold the 23rd China-EU leaders' meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen via video link on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Wednesday.
