Chinese premier stresses spring farming to ensure grain security

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, makes an inspection of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and chairs a symposium, March 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed the importance of spring farming in guaranteeing the country's grain security and stabilizing economic and social development.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium during an inspection of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Wednesday.

Facing complicated and grim international circumstances, sharp price rises, and increasing volatility in the agricultural product market, China's development and agricultural production face new challenges, said Li.

China has sufficient inventories and supplies of grain and important agricultural products. Yet ensuring China's grain security based on the country's own efforts should be kept firmly in mind, said Li, calling for guaranteeing stable domestic production and supply to cope with uncertainties in the external environment.

He urged efforts to advance spring farming to ensure that China's grain output for 2022 stays above 650 billion kg.

Noting price rises of farming supplies such as fertilizers, pesticides, and diesel oil, Li underscored support for enterprises' efforts in increasing production by reducing tax and fees and supplying raw materials.

To protect grain planters from rising prices of farming supplies, China has also provided another 20 billion yuan (about 3.14 billion U.S. dollars) worth of subsidies to grain producers.

Efforts should also be made to continuously promote modernization of the agricultural sector, consolidate poverty alleviation achievements, promote rural revitalization, and develop high-standard farmland, said Li.

