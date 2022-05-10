China activates Level-IV emergency response for floods

Xinhua) 09:48, May 10, 2022

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday launched a Level-IV emergency response for flood control as heavy rains are forecast to batter southern parts of the country.

From May 9 to 13, heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in southern China, including the Guizhou and Yunnan provinces, according to the country's meteorological authorities.

Most areas of southern China are expected to see rainfall between 100 millimeters and 200 millimeters, and downpours in the north-central parts of Guangxi and Guangdong, as well as some coastal regions, are expected to reach up 300 millimeters, the China Meteorological Administration said. Parts of the aforementioned regions will also experience thunderstorms and strong winds.

The administration warned of increasing disaster and extreme weather risks, and urged relevant departments to make preparations for disaster prevention and relief work.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with Level I representing the most severe response.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)