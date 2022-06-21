Breathtaking time-lapse of the Milky Way over SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:40, June 21, 2022

A time-lapse video shows the beauty of the starry sky over the Haixihai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Under the tranquil night sky, the stars are reflected brightly on the crystal waters, which forms a fascinating wallpaper-like landscape.

Photo shows the starry sky over the Haixihai Lake of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Luo Xincai)

