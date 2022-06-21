Home>>
Breathtaking time-lapse of the Milky Way over SW China’s Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 16:40, June 21, 2022
A time-lapse video shows the beauty of the starry sky over the Haixihai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Under the tranquil night sky, the stars are reflected brightly on the crystal waters, which forms a fascinating wallpaper-like landscape.
Photo shows the starry sky over the Haixihai Lake of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Luo Xincai)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Yunnan launches shopping festival to boost consumption
- Infrared cameras capture rare western black crested gibbon throwing stone in NW China’s Yunnan
- Reddish-hued soils of Yunnan form natural "color palette" as highland barley crops ripen
- Rescuers find 7 from 13 missing at Yunnan nature reserve
- Scientists discover new trilobite association over 400 mln years ago in China's Yunnan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.