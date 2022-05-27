Infrared cameras capture rare western black crested gibbon throwing stone in NW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 17:27, May 27, 2022

Infrared cameras captured video footage of a western black crested gibbon throwing a stone from one foot to another in Jingdong county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The footage shows a western black crested gibbon, a species under first-class state protection in China, picking up a stone from the ground with its left foot and throwing it into the air, only to quickly catch it mid-air with its right foot.

The move, which might be easy for a human being, is by no means an easy task for wild animals. According to a local staff, this west back crested gibbon mastered this skill after spending its time fluttering through the woods since birth.

