Reddish-hued soils of Yunnan form natural "color palette" as highland barley crops ripen
(People's Daily Online) 16:46, May 16, 2022
Farmers in Dongchuan Red Land in the Hongtudi Township of Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, have welcomed a busy season as the highland barley harvest shifts into high gear.
During this period of the year, the highland barley fields and reddish-hued soil become interlaced, creating a unique landscape with sharp color contrasts much like an artist’s color palette.
The highland barley fields and reddish-hued soil become interlaced in Dongchuan Red Land in the Hongtudi Township of Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhang Mu)
Photos
