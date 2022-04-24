Home>>
Naked eye 3D video helps people better understand Asian elephants
(Ecns.cn) 15:38, April 24, 2022
A naked eye 3D video featuring Asian elephants is displayed on a large outdoor screen, bringing residents an immersive audio-visual experience in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
