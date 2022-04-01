New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway in Yunnan opened to traffic
Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows a view of the New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway was officially opened to traffic on Thursday. It reduced the road travel time between Chuxiong and Dali to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
Photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows the launching ceremony of the New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway held at Xiangyun North toll station in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway was officially opened to traffic on Thursday. It reduced the road travel time between Chuxiong and Dali to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
Photos
