New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway in Yunnan opened to traffic

Xinhua) 08:03, April 01, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows a view of the New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway was officially opened to traffic on Thursday. It reduced the road travel time between Chuxiong and Dali to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows a view of the New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway was officially opened to traffic on Thursday. It reduced the road travel time between Chuxiong and Dali to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows a view of the New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway was officially opened to traffic on Thursday. It reduced the road travel time between Chuxiong and Dali to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows a view of the New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway was officially opened to traffic on Thursday. It reduced the road travel time between Chuxiong and Dali to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows the launching ceremony of the New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway held at Xiangyun North toll station in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway was officially opened to traffic on Thursday. It reduced the road travel time between Chuxiong and Dali to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows a view of the New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway was officially opened to traffic on Thursday. It reduced the road travel time between Chuxiong and Dali to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows a view of the New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway was officially opened to traffic on Thursday. It reduced the road travel time between Chuxiong and Dali to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows a view of the New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The New Chuxiong-Dali Expressway was officially opened to traffic on Thursday. It reduced the road travel time between Chuxiong and Dali to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

