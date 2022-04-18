Baby elephant celebrates Water-Splashing Festival in Yunnan

By Yang Wenming, Zeng Zhihui, Cai Yitong (People's Daily App) 10:21, April 18, 2022

A nine-month-old baby elephant celebrated his first Water-Splashing Festival in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Unable to suck water through his trunk, he shook his head to splash water with his keeper, looking both hilarious and adorable.

