China releases endangered sturgeons into Yangtze River

(People's Daily App) 14:42, April 11, 2022

Over 230,000 captive-bred Chinese sturgeons were released into the Yangtze River on Saturday to revive the wild population. The release took place in the city of Yichang, Central China's Hubei Province.

