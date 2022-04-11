Home>>
China releases endangered sturgeons into Yangtze River
(People's Daily App) 14:42, April 11, 2022
Over 230,000 captive-bred Chinese sturgeons were released into the Yangtze River on Saturday to revive the wild population. The release took place in the city of Yichang, Central China's Hubei Province.
Photos
