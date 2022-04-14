Home>>
Two baby baboons born at Yunnan Wildlife Park
(Ecns.cn) 09:00, April 14, 2022
Two baby baboons play in an incubator at Yuanan Wildlife Park, Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, April 12, 2022. Zoo keepers take care of them in an incubator around the clock. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
