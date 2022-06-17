Summer Night Concert 2022 staged in Vienna

Xinhua) 14:07, June 17, 2022

Members of the Vienna Philharmonic perform during the Summer Night Concert at the park of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2022. The Summer Night Concert 2022 was staged here by the Vienna Philharmonic on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Members of the Vienna Philharmonic perform during the Summer Night Concert at the park of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2022. The Summer Night Concert 2022 was staged here by the Vienna Philharmonic on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Members of the Vienna Philharmonic perform during the Summer Night Concert at the park of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2022. The Summer Night Concert 2022 was staged here by the Vienna Philharmonic on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Members of the Vienna Philharmonic perform during the Summer Night Concert at the park of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2022. The Summer Night Concert 2022 was staged here by the Vienna Philharmonic on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Members of the Vienna Philharmonic perform during the Summer Night Concert at the park of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2022. The Summer Night Concert 2022 was staged here by the Vienna Philharmonic on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Members of the Vienna Philharmonic perform during the Summer Night Concert at the park of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2022. The Summer Night Concert 2022 was staged here by the Vienna Philharmonic on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Members of the Vienna Philharmonic perform during the Summer Night Concert at the park of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2022. The Summer Night Concert 2022 was staged here by the Vienna Philharmonic on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)