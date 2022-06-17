Summer Night Concert 2022 staged in Vienna
Members of the Vienna Philharmonic perform during the Summer Night Concert at the park of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2022. The Summer Night Concert 2022 was staged here by the Vienna Philharmonic on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Members of the Vienna Philharmonic perform during the Summer Night Concert at the park of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2022. The Summer Night Concert 2022 was staged here by the Vienna Philharmonic on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Members of the Vienna Philharmonic perform during the Summer Night Concert at the park of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2022. The Summer Night Concert 2022 was staged here by the Vienna Philharmonic on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Members of the Vienna Philharmonic perform during the Summer Night Concert at the park of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2022. The Summer Night Concert 2022 was staged here by the Vienna Philharmonic on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Members of the Vienna Philharmonic perform during the Summer Night Concert at the park of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2022. The Summer Night Concert 2022 was staged here by the Vienna Philharmonic on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Members of the Vienna Philharmonic perform during the Summer Night Concert at the park of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2022. The Summer Night Concert 2022 was staged here by the Vienna Philharmonic on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Members of the Vienna Philharmonic perform during the Summer Night Concert at the park of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on June 16, 2022. The Summer Night Concert 2022 was staged here by the Vienna Philharmonic on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.