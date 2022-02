We Are China

"One Night Only" concert held in Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 10:30, February 12, 2022

Alicia Keys performs during the "One Night Only" concert in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

