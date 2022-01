2022 Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert held in Austria

Xinhua) 13:01, January 02, 2022

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Daniel Barenboim perform during the 2022 Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 1, 2022. (Dieter Nagl/The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Handout via Xinhua)

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Daniel Barenboim perform during the 2022 Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 1, 2022. (Dieter Nagl/The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Handout via Xinhua)

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Daniel Barenboim perform during the 2022 Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 1, 2022. (Dieter Nagl/The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Handout via Xinhua)

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Daniel Barenboim perform during the 2022 Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 1, 2022. (Dieter Nagl/The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Handout via Xinhua)

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Daniel Barenboim perform during the 2022 Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 1, 2022. (Dieter Nagl/The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Handout via Xinhua)

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Daniel Barenboim perform during the 2022 Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 1, 2022. (Dieter Nagl/The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)