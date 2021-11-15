NYC concert features Chinese cultural elements

Soprano Esther Maureen Kelly (L, front) and coloratura soprano Holly Flack (R, front) sing during the concert "East/West: A Symphonic Celebration" at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, Nov. 13, 2021. A concert held in New York City's Lincoln Center on Saturday night charmed the audience with multiple Chinese musical pieces. The concert is part of "Image China," a cultural exchange initiative presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group, which aims to introduce traditional and contemporary Chinese performing arts to audiences around the world. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- A concert held in New York City's Lincoln Center on Saturday night charmed the audience with multiple Chinese musical pieces.

The concert "East/West: A Symphonic Celebration" featured Conductor Cai Jindong from Bard College and performances by the New York City Ballet Orchestra and other artists.

Several traditional Chinese musical pieces were presented, including two concertos and three songs with lyrics derived from well-recognized Chinese poets from the Tang and Song Dynasties.

U.S. coloratura soprano Holly Flack who performed at the concert said "it's a wonderful opportunity for cultural exchange," which helped her better understand Chinese culture and Chinese people.

Music is universal, "so even if you don't speak the same language, it draws in emotions, in your feelings, and it can bring people together that way," she said.

Nora Kobrenik, a New Yorker, who dubbed herself a fan of Chinese culture, told Xinhua the concert was "absolutely mind-blowing."

Combining traditional Chinese instruments with an orchestra setting was unique and "definitely something that should be incorporated more," Kobrenik said.

The concert is part of "Image China," a cultural exchange initiative presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group, which aims to introduce traditional and contemporary Chinese performing arts to audiences around the world.

Since 2012, "Image China" has presented a series of Chinese dance dramas at the Lincoln Center, including The Peony Pavilion, Silk Road, The Red Dress, The Legend of Mulan, Dragon Boat Racing, Confucius, Soaring Wings, Princess Zhaojun, and others.

