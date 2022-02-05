"Peace, Friendship, Love" concert recorded in France

Xinhua) 16:19, February 05, 2022

UNESCO children's choral group performs during the recording of the "Peace, Friendship, Love" concert at Theater du Gymnase Marie Bell in Paris, France, Jan. 26, 2022. On the first day of the Year of the Tiger, a special program dedicated to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and Paris 2024 Olympic Games was broadcast on France's TV5 Monde on Feb. 1, 2022.

Performed by some 100 Chinese and foreign artists, the programs of the 110-minute concert "Peace, Friendship, Love" were recorded separately in China and France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French singer Julie Zenatti performs during the recording of the "Peace, Friendship, Love" concert at Theater du Gymnase Marie Bell in Paris, France, Jan. 26, 2022. On the first day of the Year of the Tiger, a special program dedicated to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and Paris 2024 Olympic Games was broadcast on France's TV5 Monde on Feb. 1, 2022.

Performed by some 100 Chinese and foreign artists, the programs of the 110-minute concert "Peace, Friendship, Love" were recorded separately in China and France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

UNESCO children's choral group performs during the recording of the "Peace, Friendship, Love" concert at Theater du Gymnase Marie Bell in Paris, France, Jan. 26, 2022. On the first day of the Year of the Tiger, a special program dedicated to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and Paris 2024 Olympic Games was broadcast on France's TV5 Monde on Feb. 1, 2022.

Performed by some 100 Chinese and foreign artists, the programs of the 110-minute concert "Peace, Friendship, Love" were recorded separately in China and France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French singer Nathasha St-Pier (on stage) performs during the recording of the "Peace, Friendship, Love" concert at Theater du Gymnase Marie Bell in Paris, France, Jan. 26, 2022. On the first day of the Year of the Tiger, a special program dedicated to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and Paris 2024 Olympic Games was broadcast on France's TV5 Monde on Feb. 1, 2022.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)