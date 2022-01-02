Home>>
Emblematic landmarks in France turn blue to mark French presidency of EU
(Xinhua) 11:40, January 02, 2022
A girl holding a ballon walks past the Eiffel Tower lit up in blue to celebrate the start of the French presidency of the European Union in Paris, France, Jan. 1, 2022. Most emblematic landmarks in France turned blue Saturday night to mark French presidency of the EU. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
