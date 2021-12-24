Chinese FM refutes groundless accusation by U.S., EU officials

Xinhua) 08:36, December 24, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- A Foreign Ministry spokesperson Thursday refuted an accusation against China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday Blinken and Borrell had a discussion over the telephone regarding this issue. They expressed concern about so-called "escalating political pressure and economic coercion by China against Lithuania."

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press briefing that Lithuania made grave mistakes on Taiwan-related issues. Instead of admitting and correcting these mistakes, it has repeatedly lied, shirked its responsibility, and confused the public.

Zhao noted the United States and the EU are aware of this. He said they should urge Lithuania to admit and correct their wrongdoings as soon as possible, instead of ignoring the facts and deliberately justifying that country's fault.

"The United States and the EU accuse China with no good reason. This position reverses right and wrong, violates morality, and damages their image," the spokesperson added.

Facts have repeatedly proved that the United States is the epitome of various forms of unilateral bullying and coercive diplomacy, said Zhao. Examples abound in how the United States for no reason initiates unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction based on its domestic laws. It abuses state power to unreasonably suppress other countries' institutions, enterprises, and individuals.

"The international community generally opposes this U.S. move," Zhao said.

Zhao added if the EU wants to uphold a fair and rational international order, it should distinguish right from wrong. It should have an objective and fair position and take concrete actions to maintain the sound and steady development of China-EU relations, rather than follow the United States and stand on the wrong side of morality.

