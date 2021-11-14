Belarus says ready for dialogue with EU on migrant crisis

Xinhua) 10:40, November 14, 2021

MINSK, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Press Secretary of the Belarusian President Natalya Eismont on Saturday told the media that Belarus is always ready for a dialogue with European Union politicians on the migrant crisis.

She said "we have always been ready. We are ready now and we will be tomorrow. It was not us who destroyed this dialogue," as she commented on the possibility of a conversation between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed that the chancellor of Germany and the Belarusian president are ready to talk to each other, and hoped that it would happen soon.

In the past few days, Putin and Merkel held two phone calls on the migrant crisis on the Belarus-European Union border.

