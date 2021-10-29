Home>>
EU Commission president von der Leyen speaks ahead of G20 Summit, COP26
(Xinhua) 09:37, October 29, 2021
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference ahead of the G20 Summit and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
