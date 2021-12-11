Macron, Germany's Scholz meet in Paris, vow to enhance ties

Xinhua) 13:57, December 11, 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets new German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Dec. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron met with the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday in Paris, in a bid to strengthen relations between the two leading European countries.

In a press conference, Macron said that during initial exchanges, there was "a solid convergence of views" and "a desire to make our two countries work together."

The leaders discussed the future of the European Union with regards to immigration, new energies, border protection and relations with other states.

France on Thursday presented its agenda for the upcoming French presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU). It plans to review the EU's budget policy and deficit rules, in order to promote post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

The German chancellor said that "it is a question of maintaining this growth, which was engendered by the stimulus pact."

"At the same time, we must work on the solidity of our finances," said Scholz. The chancellor's coalition, unlike the previous German government, has indicated it could agree to a reform.

It's Scholz's first foreign visit since becoming Germany's chancellor on Wednesday.

