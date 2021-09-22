Home>>
Arc de Triomphe to stay wrapped for two weeks
(Xinhua) 08:52, September 22, 2021
The wrapped Arc de Triomphe is seen in Paris, France, Sept. 21, 2021. The entire Arc de Triomphe at the top of the Champs-Elysees in Paris is to stay wrapped in fabric for two weeks, an art installation conceived by the late artist Christo and inaugurated on Thursday by French President Emmanuel Macron. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.