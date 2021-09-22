Arc de Triomphe to stay wrapped for two weeks

Xinhua) 08:52, September 22, 2021

The wrapped Arc de Triomphe is seen in Paris, France, Sept. 21, 2021. The entire Arc de Triomphe at the top of the Champs-Elysees in Paris is to stay wrapped in fabric for two weeks, an art installation conceived by the late artist Christo and inaugurated on Thursday by French President Emmanuel Macron. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

