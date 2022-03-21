Concert celebrating Chinese-Jewish friendship held in Chicago

Xinhua) 13:20, March 21, 2022

CHICAGO, March 20 (Xinhua) -- A concert commemorating Chinese and Jewish friendship in World War II was held at the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago on Sunday afternoon, with music by both Western and Chinese composers.

Staged by American Music Festivals and the Lincolnwood Chamber Orchestra, "Tolerance and Exotism: A Concert of Jewish and Chinese Friendship" highlighted "the remarkable story of Chinese tolerance for Jews escaping the Holocaust," said Philip Simmons, founder and artistic director of American Music Festivals.

During World War II, many Jewish composers escaped to the eastern Chinese city of Shanghai and were readily accepted, and Pavel Haas, whose work "In the Bamboo Grove," inspired by Chinese songs, was presented at the concert, is one of them, Simmons told Xinhua.

The concert also saw the premiere of "Prayer" by Chicago composer Yang Gongqian, as well as works by Justin Elie, Ilya Levinson, Bao Yuankai, among other musicians.

One of the highlights at the concert was erhu, a traditional two-stringed Chinese musical instrument sometimes referred to as the Chinese violin. Accompanied by the Western orchestra, erhu soloist Guang Longli presented the traditional Chinese melody "The Moon Reflected in Two Springs."

"I've never been to a concert with Chinese music before," said 76-year-old Nadia Horb, a Chicagoan. "I find the music so soothing to the heart and soul, especially in juxtaposition with what's going on in the world today."

A nonprofit committed to cultural exchange for over 20 years, American Music Festivals has collaborated with several Chinese organizations in the Chicago area in presenting Chinese New Year concerts over the last few years.

"We want to promote good will and tolerance and build connection with people," Simmons said. "I've been to many countries conducting concerts and would love to go to China to explore collaboration and cross-cultural exchanges."

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)