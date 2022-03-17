Jewish holiday of Purim marked in Israel

Xinhua) 09:14, March 17, 2022

Ultra-Orthodox Jews read the Megillat Esther during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Meron, northern Israel, on March 16, 2022. Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people from Haman's plot during the reign of the ancient Persian Empire, according to the Biblical Book of Esther. (David Cohen/JINI via Xinhua)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews read the Megillat Esther during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Meron, northern Israel, on March 16, 2022. Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people from Haman's plot during the reign of the ancient Persian Empire, according to the Biblical Book of Esther. (David Cohen/JINI via Xinhua)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews read the Megillat Esther during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Meron, northern Israel, on March 16, 2022. Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people from Haman's plot during the reign of the ancient Persian Empire, according to the Biblical Book of Esther. (David Cohen/JINI via Xinhua)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a reading of the Megillat Esther during the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Ashdod, southern Israel, on March 16, 2022. Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people from Haman's plot during the reign of the ancient Persian Empire, according to the Biblical Book of Esther. (Ilan Assayag/JINI via Xinhua)

An ultra-Orthodox child wearing costume for Purim attends a reading of the Megillat Esther during the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Ashdod, southern Israel, on March 16, 2022. Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people from Haman's plot during the reign of the ancient Persian Empire, according to the Biblical Book of Esther. (Ilan Assayag/JINI via Xinhua)

An ultra-Orthodox child wearing costume for Purim attends a reading of the Megillat Esther during the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Ashdod, southern Israel, on March 16, 2022. Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people from Haman's plot during the reign of the ancient Persian Empire, according to the Biblical Book of Esther. (Ilan Assayag/JINI via Xinhua)

An ultra-Orthodox child wearing costume for Purim reads the Megillat Esther during the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Ashdod, southern Israel, on March 16, 2022. Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people from Haman's plot during the reign of the ancient Persian Empire, according to the Biblical Book of Esther. (Ilan Assayag/JINI via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)