Jewish holiday of Purim marked in Israel
Ultra-Orthodox Jews read the Megillat Esther during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Meron, northern Israel, on March 16, 2022. Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people from Haman's plot during the reign of the ancient Persian Empire, according to the Biblical Book of Esther. (David Cohen/JINI via Xinhua)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a reading of the Megillat Esther during the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Ashdod, southern Israel, on March 16, 2022. Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people from Haman's plot during the reign of the ancient Persian Empire, according to the Biblical Book of Esther. (Ilan Assayag/JINI via Xinhua)
An ultra-Orthodox child wearing costume for Purim attends a reading of the Megillat Esther during the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Ashdod, southern Israel, on March 16, 2022. Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people from Haman's plot during the reign of the ancient Persian Empire, according to the Biblical Book of Esther. (Ilan Assayag/JINI via Xinhua)
An ultra-Orthodox child wearing costume for Purim reads the Megillat Esther during the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Ashdod, southern Israel, on March 16, 2022. Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people from Haman's plot during the reign of the ancient Persian Empire, according to the Biblical Book of Esther. (Ilan Assayag/JINI via Xinhua)
