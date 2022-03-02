Israel opens borders to unvaccinated tourists

Passengers walk with their luggage as they arrive at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 1, 2022. Israel on Tuesday opened its borders to foreign tourists who were not vaccinated against COVID-19, said a statement issued by Israel's Ministry of Health. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Israel on Tuesday opened its borders to foreign tourists who were not vaccinated against COVID-19, said a statement issued by Israel's Ministry of Health.

After the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, Israel closed its gates to all tourists in March 2020. Since early January this year, it has allowed entry for the vaccinated and recovered only.

The entry of unvaccinated tourists is subject to two PCR tests, to be taken before boarding the plane and after landing in Israel, as well as filling out an entry statement that includes a health declaration.

Another change that took effect on Tuesday exempts Israeli citizens from undergoing a PCR test before boarding, but only after landing in Israel.

All those entering Israel must enter quarantine for up to 24 hours until a negative result is obtained from the second PCR test.

Also on Tuesday, the ministry reported 8,372 new COVID-19 cases in Israel, bringing the total tally of infections to 3,637,543.

The death toll from the virus in the country rose to 10,204, with ten new fatalities, while the number of patients in a serious condition dropped from 588 to 582.

