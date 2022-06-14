Home>>
In pics: Lhalu wetland in Lhasa
(Xinhua) 15:27, June 14, 2022
Photo taken on June 13, 2022 shows the Lhalu wetland in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
