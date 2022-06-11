Tibet still among world's best regions in environment

Xinhua) 15:22, June 11, 2022

Photo taken on June 3, 2022 shows the view of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken on May 1, 2022 shows the Rongpu River at the foot of Mount Qomolangma, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows black-necked cranes in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Aerial photo taken on June 3, 2022 shows the Karuola Glacier, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

Aerial photo taken on June 4, 2022 shows a glacier in Nagarze County in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

Photo taken on May 25, 2022 shows a bearded vulture in Biru County of Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Aerial photo taken on May 31, 2022 shows wetland in Lunang Township in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows a plateau pasture in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows view of Lhasa city, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Aerial photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows a number of Tibetan antelopes in Gerze County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken on March 2, 2022 shows the Lhasa River across the Lhasa city, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows rural scenery of Lhasa city, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

A white eared pheasant (Crossoptilon crossoptilon) is observed in Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on May 14, 2022. Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

Livestock graze on the edge of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 3, 2022. Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

