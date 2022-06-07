Stunning view of Yamzho Yumco lake - one of the three sacred lakes in Tibet
Stunning scenery of Yamzho Yumco lake, also known as Yamdrok Tso lake, one of the three holy lakes in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. With a length of 130 kilometers and a width of 70 kilometers, the lake is the largest inland lake on the northern slope of the Himalaya Mountains. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Photos
