Stunning view of Yamzho Yumco lake - one of the three sacred lakes in Tibet

Ecns.cn) 17:00, June 07, 2022

Stunning scenery of Yamzho Yumco lake, also known as Yamdrok Tso lake, one of the three holy lakes in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. With a length of 130 kilometers and a width of 70 kilometers, the lake is the largest inland lake on the northern slope of the Himalaya Mountains. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

