Life in Tibet: Teaching seniors to use smartphones

(People's Daily App) 10:06, May 30, 2022

An educational institute in China's Tibet Autonomous Region teaches local elderly people how to use smartphones. The course is created for seniors who find it challenging to use smartphones in their daily life effectively. Click on the video and find out how Tibetan seniors spend their time.

