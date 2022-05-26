Summer beauty at Lalu Wetland National Nature Reserve in Tibet
Summer scenery at Lalu Wetland National Nature Reserve in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 24, 2022. Lalu wetland, known as "the Lung of Lhasa" is the highest natural wetland in China. (Photo/China News Service)
Photos
