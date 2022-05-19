Cultural and creative products fair held in Tibet Museum
A staff member shows cultural and creative products during a fair in Tibet Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022.
May 18 marks the International Museum Day. A fair for cultural and creative products was held on Wednesday in Tibet Museum, displaying the protection and the tapping of cultural relics in Tibet.
People can purchase some cultural and creative products when visiting the fair. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
People visit a fair for cultural and creative products in Tibet Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022.
A staff member shows a ceramic-coated humidifier during a fair for cultural and creative products in Tibet Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022.
Cultural and creative products are seen during a fair in Tibet Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022.
Cultural and creative products are seen during a fair in Tibet Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022.
